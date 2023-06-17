Bulgaria: Pride Parade and Counter Parade at the same time in Sofia

Today, the Bulgarian capital will host the 16th edition of "Sofia Pride" in defense of the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community. Last year's event was entitled "Proud to be" and gathered nearly 15,000 people. This year, the organizers chose to focus the event on the family. "We emphasized the theme of family, because for us, LGBTIQ+ people, the support of those closest to us is infinitely important and necessary. Unfortunately, much more often than others, we, non-heterosexual, trans and intersex people, do not receive acceptance and love at home, and we do not find the understanding and support that every person longs for. That is why the doors of Sofia Pride 2023 are open to those who feel rejected and unaccepted," the organizers write.

The event starts at 14:00 p.m., the musical concert in front of the monument to the Soviet Army will start at 16:00 p.m., and the procession through the streets of Sofia will start after 19:00 p.m.. The concert before the procession will be performed by artists such as Mihaela Fileva, Dara Ekimova, Ruth Koleva, Mila Robert and others.

"Sofia Pride" will have an increased police presence due to another series of provocations by extreme nationalists and representatives of parties such as "Vazrazhdane" against events on the Pride calendar.

On June 16, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Kalin Stoyanov, met with the representatives of the organizing committee of the Pride and assured that all measures have been taken and "the preparations have been made". The first manifestation of the accompanying program of "Sofia Pride" - the screening of the film "Close", was already ruined in Sofia by a protest of extreme nationalists.

Counter-event: And this year, in parallel with "Sofia Pride", the so-called "March for the Family", organized by the association "Rod" and the Youth Conservative Club. The march will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the "St. Nedelya" church and will end with a concert in front of the "St. Sedmochiselnitsi" church, in which Desi Dobreva, Vesi Boneva, Plamen Miryanov and others will take part.

