Fighters linked to the Islamic State have killed 25 people in Uganda

World | June 17, 2023, Saturday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Fighters linked to the Islamic State have killed 25 people in Uganda

Fighters linked to the Islamic State group killed 25 people in a terrorist attack at a school in western Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Reuters reported, citing local police.

Members of the Islamist extremist organization Allied Democratic Forces, based in eastern Congo, attacked a high school in the town of Mpondwe, where they set fire to a dormitory and looted food.

Eight people are in critical condition after the attack.
Soldiers chased the attackers, but they fled to the Congo.

