Day 479 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia delivered Tactical Nukes to Belarus, Ukraine is making progress on the Counteroffensive

Russia has delivered tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus; Ukraine is making progress on the counteroffensive

Zelensky told a delegation of African leaders that peace talks are possible after Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine

Russian servicemen will receive additional rewards for each Western tank destroyed



Russia has delivered the first tactical nuclear warheads to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities reported progress in the southern sectors of their counteroffensive against Russian occupation troops.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to cut down specific targets without causing widespread radioactive contamination, but can still cause massive damage.

"The use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in theory, but only in the event of a real threat to our territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty and the existence of the Russian state," Putin said.

And according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, there are no indications that the Kremlin plans to use these weapons against Ukraine.

Putin also reiterated that Ukraine has no chance of success in its counteroffensive. And in his evening address, President Zelensky stated that the offensive is the most important thing, and that every meter of liberated Ukrainian territory is of utmost importance.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar wrote on Telegram that battles are being fought simultaneously on several fronts, with tactical successes in the south and advances of up to two kilometers in each direction.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced after the end of a two-day meeting of defense ministers in Brussels that during the summit in Vilnius in July NATO will not discuss an invitation to Ukraine for membership, but how the country should approach the organization .

And Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that Bulgaria will increase its support for Ukraine with the ammunition it needs to fight Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that peace talks are possible only after Russian troops leave Ukraine, Reuters reported. He said this after a meeting with African leaders who were in Kyiv yesterday and today they are going to St. Petersburg for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader also said that peace talks with Moscow now would simply freeze the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky also invited African leaders to participate in a global peace meeting. The Ukrainian president also said he wants to organize a Ukraine-Africa summit and that Kyiv is seeking to deepen its relations with the continent.

In Kyiv, the President of the Republic of South Africa called on Ukraine and Russia to de-escalate the tension, reported AFP.

"There must be de-escalation on both sides," emphasized Cyril Ramaphosa at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine.

Ramaphosa added that African countries are ready to commit even more to a peace treaty in Ukraine.

And the president of the Comoro Islands, Azali Assoumani, who is also in the delegation of African leaders, said that such a peace pact should go through the UN charter.

Russian soldiers who destroyed German-made Leopard tanks in Ukraine, as well as armored fighting vehicles provided by the United States, will receive an additional reward, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by Reuters.

This is part of a wider bonus scheme which has seen more than 10,000 Russian servicemen receive additional individual payments since the start of the war.

The money is given based on reports from Russian field commanders.

"Payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who...have destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles manufactured in the United States or in other NATO countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military department said that by May 31, a total of 10,257 servicemen had been awarded for the destruction of 16,001 units of Ukrainian and Western military equipment.

The amount paid for the destruction of an enemy armored vehicle is 50,000 rubles ($596), and for a tank it is 100,000 rubles.

Military pilots and air defense operators received 300,000 rubles for each Ukrainian plane or helicopter destroyed.

Hits on Tochka-U missile systems and US-supplied HIMARS missile systems are rewarded with the same amount.

