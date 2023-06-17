Over 621,000 Passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May
Almost 4% less traveled compared to the same month of 2019.
Air travel continues to grow and is approaching pre-pandemic levels, but remains below them this month. 612,485 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May 2023. Airport data shows that this is almost 4% less than in May 2019.
In the fifth month of the year, 19,702 passengers flew to Bulgaria's seaside resorts, a drop of around 15% compared to pre-Covid-19 figures. The data shows a 40% increase in those choosing to fly on international charter flights, or 29,827 passengers.
In the fifth month of the year, a total of 5,279 take-offs and landings took place, which is only about 3% less compared to the same month of 2019.
Freight and postal shipments continue to decline. In May, a total of 1,621 tons were processed at Sofia Airport, which is 15% less than the levels before the pandemic.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Sofia Airport
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » WizzAir launches a New Route from Bulgaria to Albania
- » Bulgaria fails to achieve Good Placement in Sustainable Tourism Ranking
- » Bulgaria: Burgas ranks as the Twentieth-Best City for a Scenic Drive
- » In April: Bulgarians Traveled the most to Neighboring Countries
- » Bulgaria: No more Dogs on the Beach in Varna
- » Summer Holiday in Bulgaria: Visitors can now Prepay Online for Umbrellas and Sunbeds on the Beach