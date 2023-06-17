Over 621,000 Passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May

Business » TOURISM | June 17, 2023, Saturday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Over 621,000 Passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May @Sofia Airport

Almost 4% less traveled compared to the same month of 2019.

Air travel continues to grow and is approaching pre-pandemic levels, but remains below them this month. 612,485 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May 2023. Airport data shows that this is almost 4% less than in May 2019.

In the fifth month of the year, 19,702 passengers flew to Bulgaria's seaside resorts, a drop of around 15% compared to pre-Covid-19 figures. The data shows a 40% increase in those choosing to fly on international charter flights, or 29,827 passengers.

In the fifth month of the year, a total of 5,279 take-offs and landings took place, which is only about 3% less compared to the same month of 2019.

Freight and postal shipments continue to decline. In May, a total of 1,621 tons were processed at Sofia Airport, which is 15% less than the levels before the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Sofia Airport

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: passengers, Sofia Airport, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria