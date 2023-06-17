Over 621,000 Passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May

Almost 4% less traveled compared to the same month of 2019.

Air travel continues to grow and is approaching pre-pandemic levels, but remains below them this month. 612,485 passengers passed through Sofia Airport in May 2023. Airport data shows that this is almost 4% less than in May 2019.

In the fifth month of the year, 19,702 passengers flew to Bulgaria's seaside resorts, a drop of around 15% compared to pre-Covid-19 figures. The data shows a 40% increase in those choosing to fly on international charter flights, or 29,827 passengers.

In the fifth month of the year, a total of 5,279 take-offs and landings took place, which is only about 3% less compared to the same month of 2019.

Freight and postal shipments continue to decline. In May, a total of 1,621 tons were processed at Sofia Airport, which is 15% less than the levels before the pandemic.

/Sofia Airport