Bulgaria patents three New Varieties of Lavender

A lavender festival takes place on Saturday near Chirpan.

Against the background of the event, experts define the current year as not particularly good for the trade in lavender oil, of which Bulgaria is the world leader in production with over 50% share in sales. Assoc. Stanko Stankov, who is considered to be the greatest expert on lavender in our country, announced that months ago the patenting and certification of three new varieties of lavender for Bulgaria, whose yields and quality are phenomenal, was completed. It is expected that the current crisis will pass within a year or two, when there will be a boom in lavender production in our country again.

Low temperatures and constant rainfall in 2023 lead to an increase in vegetative growth and a delay in the flowering of lavender, notes Assoc. Dr. Stankov from the Institute of Essential Oil Crops. World markets also do not report growth in demand. At the moment, only smaller deals are concluded, and at low prices.

There are over 100,000 acres of lavender plantations in Bulgaria. According to Associate Professor Stankov, however, hundreds of acres have low-quality produce that is already being eradicated or is about to be eradicated. And in January of this year, Bulgarian scientists patented and completed 20 years of work on the development of lavender supercultures for Bulgaria. They have been tested in the country and abroad. The varieties are named Jeanetta, Terez and Deya.

