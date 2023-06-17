Bulgaria: Geshev applied to be Reinstated as a Prosecutor in the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office

Ivan Geshev has submitted a request to be reinstated to the position of "Prosecutor in the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office", reports the Supreme Judicial Council.

This happens just a day after President Rumen Radev signed a decree releasing Ivan Geshev from the post of chief prosecutor.

Yesterday, the Prosecutor's College of the SJC elected Borislav Sarafov, who until that moment was Deputy Prosecutor General and Director of the National Investigative Service, as the temporary acting Chief Prosecutor. He will perform the functions until the election of a new chief prosecutor by the Plenum of the SJC.

