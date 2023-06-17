COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

A total of 46 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, according to data published on the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected with 1,332 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 3.45%.

31 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, bringing their number to 1,268,347 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths due to the disease remained unchanged at 38,408.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,308,585, of which 1,830 are active. 220 have been hospitalized, of which 35 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 21 people were admitted to hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 85.71% were not vaccinated.

A total of 15 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours in the country.

In total, 2,077,710 doses of vaccine were given in Bulgaria. 945,780 people also received a booster dose, and 73,210 received a second booster.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal