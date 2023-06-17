Weather in Bulgaria: Orange Code for Dangerous Weather in 15 Regions, Yellow - in 6

A code orange for dangerous weather with heavy rainfall is in effect today for 15 areas of Bulgaria. This shows a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia region, Sofia city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

A yellow code has been announced for 6 other regions - Pleven, Ruse, Targovishte, Sliven, Haskovo and Kardjali, where it will also rain and thunder.

After the torrential rains, the situation in the Vratsa region remains complicated.

Late last night, the regional governor announced a partial state of emergency in the municipalities of Vratsa and Krivodol, which remains in effect until Monday evening. Traffic on the road between the two municipalities was restored tonight after the water drained from the road surface.

In the municipality of Vratsa, the most affected by the torrential rains is the village of Liljace, where a large part of the houses are flooded and there is a compromised infrastructure. Throughout the night, teams from the fire department and the municipality ensured the safety of local residents and drained the flooded buildings. the teams' work continues today. At 9:30 a.m., volunteers will gather in the village to help clear the mud. The situation in bat remains critical.

A partial state of emergency was declared in four villages in Mezdra municipality. These are Lyuti dol, Rebarkovo, Krapets and Bodenets. The level of the Iskar River is being monitored in the area, which is high, but far from critical values. The situation with the river on the territory of Roman municipality is similar.

The level of the Skat River near the Borovan village of Nivyanin is critical. It is 334 cm, with a limit value of 340 cm. There has been no increase for several hours. Downstream of Skat towards Byala Slatina and Mizia the river level remains low. In the center of Mysia last night there was an impassable street of silt from steep waters. Mud deposits have also accumulated on the road to Oryahovo ferry.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology