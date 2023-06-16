The President of the EC wants Bulgaria to have a Woman as European Commissioner to replace Mariya Gabriel
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will ask Bulgaria to send a woman to replace the resigned European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, said the Commission's spokesperson Eric Mamer.
He emphasized that the President is very keen on gender equality in the Commission.
Mamer admitted that he was not aware that until now the EU commissioners from Bulgaria were only women.
"This is a sign of confidence in the country and shows that the pool of talented women with experience in Bulgaria is bigger than we usually say," he said.
However, he was not aware whether Von der Leyen had already sent a letter to the Bulgarian government with a call to nominate a candidate for European Commissioner.
