Day 478 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO will not invite Ukraine as a member in July

Day 478 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

NATO will not invite Ukraine as a member in July

Putin promises economic growth despite the costs of the war in Ukraine

Explosions echoed in Kyiv during the visit of African leaders

Germany will supply Ukraine with 64 more missiles for the Patriot system

Russia is putting up "desperate resistance" in the Bakhmut region, according to Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots are already being trained to fly F-16 fighter jets, Stoltenberg said

Kremlin: Putin is ready for any contacts on the Ukrainian problem

Putin ordered the creation of psychiatry to examine LGBTQ+ people



NATO will not invite Ukraine as a member in July

"At the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July, we will not discuss an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance". This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday after the two-day meeting of the defense ministers of the alliance in Brussels.

"We agree that Ukraine will join NATO and this is a decision of Kyiv and the allies, Russia has no veto," he added.

By becoming a member of the pact, NATO will help Kyiv move to full compatibility with the alliance so that it has the ability after the war to deter a future Russian attack.

NATO representatives have repeatedly said that as long as the war continues, Ukraine cannot enter the alliance, as it is against its rules to accept countries in conflict.

Stoltenberg pointed out that NATO-Ukraine relations are expected to move to a higher level and meetings between Kyiv and the alliance will become equal within the framework of a bilateral council.

"The goal is for the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be in Vilnius with President Volodymyr Zelensky," he explained.

It is important to increase our support for Ukraine, the Secretary General said. He noted that the beginning of the training of Ukrainian pilots to work with F-16 fighter jets from this summer makes it possible to provide such machines to Kyiv quickly.

President Zelensky has repeatedly expressed the hope that Kyiv will receive invitations to NATO membership and start negotiations on the EU already this year.

Putin promises economic growth despite the costs of the war in Ukraine

Amid a recession in the Eurozone in the first quarter of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised the economy to grow by 1.5-2%, although he acknowledged that spending is burning a hole in the budget and financial discipline rules will likely need to be adjusted.

Putin cited positive data to praise Russia's economic health and said rising defense spending was needed to boost national security.

Speaking at a plenary session of Russia's leading international economic forum in St. Petersburg, he said public finances were generally balanced, with the year-to-date budget deficit of $42 billion mainly due to overruns in planned spending.

Analysts and data, however, suggest that falling energy revenues and soaring military spending have played a key role in the deficit's rise.

"Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defense and security, to purchase weapons," Putin said, without mentioning Ukraine specifically. He added that the additional spending was justified from an economic point of view.

Putin used data to make his case for Russia's positive economic outlook, forecasting gross domestic product (GDP) growth of up to 2 percent this year, citing record low unemployment and low inflation compared to last year's double-digit acceleration.

This would still leave GDP smaller than at the end of 2021, after last year's contraction of 2.1%. The International Monetary Fund forecasts growth of 0.7% for 2023 and expects global isolation and lower energy revenues to cloud Russia's prospects for years to come.

With hundreds of thousands of working-age men mobilized last year and hundreds of thousands more fleeing the country to avoid mobilization, unemployment is at a record low of 3.3%. The central bank has repeatedly warned that the labor shortage is exacerbating inflationary risks, and analysts have called it one of the most significant drags on Russia's economic progress.

The president's participation was associated with unusually strict security measures, as in the building where the forum was held, mobile communications were turned off and participants could only rely on a Wi-Fi connection. Russian media described giant lines of people and cars waiting to be screened to enter the convention center.

Explosions echoed in Kyiv during the visit of African leaders

Explosions echoed in the center of Kyiv during a visit by an African delegation that arrived on a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, quoted by Reuters.

According to him, explosions were heard in the central city area "Podol" and he warned that more rockets were aimed at the capital.

A Reuters correspondent in Kyiv saw the trail of two rockets in the sky. It is unclear whether they were fired by Russia or Ukrainian air defenses.

Germany will supply Ukraine with 64 more missiles for the Patriot system

Germany will supply Ukraine with 64 more surface-to-air missiles for the Patriot system, thus joining several other NATO allies in strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, DPA reported.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the delivery of the missiles on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels today. This is an important decision to provide sustained support to the Ukrainian armed forces at a time when they are trying to liberate territories occupied by Russia, he noted.

Pistorius specified that the missiles would be delivered immediately.

The American "Patriot" system is among the most effective air defense systems available to Ukraine, DPA notes.

Yesterday, the US, UK, Denmark and the Netherlands announced that they would supply Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense missiles. They said the deliveries have already started and will be completed within a few weeks.

Pistorius said earlier today that NATO allies may be ready to remove some of the obstacles on Ukraine's path to membership in the military alliance, Reuters reported.

"There are more and more signs that everyone will agree to this," the German defense minister told reporters in Brussels in response to a question about whether the US was prepared to allow Kyiv to skip the formal application process that some other countries have had to perform in the past. "I would be up for it," he added.

Yesterday, the "Washington Post" newspaper reported that the United States had given its preliminary support to a plan that provides for the removal of obstacles to Ukraine's entry into NATO, without setting deadlines for its adoption, Reuters notes.

Russia is putting up "desperate resistance" in the Bakhmut region, according to Ukraine

Advancing Ukrainian troops are encountering "desperate resistance" from Russian forces near the eastern city of Bakhmut, a senior representative of the Ukrainian command said today, quoted by Reuters.

According to Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the east is tense, and Russia is bringing its best divisions, which are supported by artillery and aviation, into the Bakhmut sector.

"We are continuing offensive actions in separate directions, occupying commanding heights and forest strips, with the aim of gradually pushing the enemy out of the vicinity of Bakhmut. Realizing this, the enemy units are putting up a desperate resistance," said the senior military official on the Telegram social network.

Syrskyi again stated that Ukrainian troops are also advancing in the south.

Yesterday, Kyiv announced that in a little more than a week since the start of the counteroffensive against Russian forces, it has regained an area of about 100 square km.

According to military analysts, the fiercest fighting is yet to come.

The reported battlefield situation cannot be verified by an independent source.

Russia has not officially recognized the advance of Ukrainian units and says Ukrainian troops have suffered heavy losses, Reuters notes. However, the agency confirmed the liberation of at least two villages in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian pilots are already being trained to fly F-16 fighter jets, Stoltenberg said

Ukrainian pilots are being trained to fly F-16 fighters, the Secretary General of NATO revealed, quoted by the Guardian.

The NATO allies have not yet agreed on the delivery of so-called fourth-generation US fighter jets to Ukraine, but Jens Stoltenberg said training of Ukrainian personnel was underway.

"The fact that the training has started gives us the opportunity to also decide to deliver the planes and then the pilots will be ready to fly them," Norway's former prime minister said on his arrival at a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday.

The development follows months of internal debate in Washington about the risks of Ukraine deploying F-16s to attack targets on Russian soil and potentially escalating the conflict. The US controls the re-export of the fighter jets from any country that has them in its arsenal.

It will take months to train the Ukrainian pilots. Before that, they mainly flew Soviet-standard aircraft. Ukraine still doesn't even have runways suitable for F-16s.

In recent days, Kyiv has warned that its long-awaited counteroffensive is running afoul of Russia's air and artillery superiority.

Despite those challenges, Brigadier General Oleksiy Khromov said Thursday that progress had been made in the counteroffensive, with Ukraine regaining control of 103 square kilometers as of the weekend so far.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said: "There is a gradual but steady advance of the armed forces. At the same time, the enemy is putting up strong resistance (on the southern front). The enemy is withdrawing additional reserves and trying with all its might to prevent the advance of the Ukrainian forces."

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine still has sufficient capacity and firepower to carry out its counteroffensive despite initial losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces were repelling the offensive and that Ukrainian losses were "catastrophic". Moscow also said it had taken over the German Leopard tanks and the American Bradley vehicles delivered to the Ukrainian forces.

"I think the Russians showed us these same five vehicles about a thousand times from ten different angles," said Lloyd Austin.

"The Ukrainians still have great combat capabilities, great combat power," he said, emphasizing the Ukrainians' ability to "restore and repair damaged equipment."

"War is unpredictable and we will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to succeed," he assured.

"The offensive is in its early stages. The fighting is very fierce and will probably take a long time," warned Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Kremlin: Putin is ready for any contacts on the Ukrainian problem

The Kremlin said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to any contacts to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian agencies reported.

The comments came ahead of a visit by African leaders to present Putin with a new peace initiative - nearly 16 months after he ordered Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Interfax news agency.

Russia has long said it is open to talks, but has argued that Ukraine must recognize "new realities" in a place where Russian forces control about 18 percent of Ukrainian territory.

Last fall, Moscow announced the annexation of four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, which it partially controls. Before that, in 2014, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine has argued that its own peace plan, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian soil, should be the basis for any settlement of the war.

Putin ordered the creation of psychiatry to examine LGBTQ+ people

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the creation of a new psychiatric institute on the basis of the “Vladimir Serbsky” National Medical Research Center for Psychiatry to study the behavior of LGBTQ+ people.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Mihail Murashko, during the discussion of the bill to ban "gender reassignment" in the State Duma. His words were quoted by "Mediazona".

Murashko told about the directives of the Russian president in response to a question from deputy Anatoly Wasserman, who asked: "To what extent the mentioned term 'gender' means the idea of a gender role, to what extent the Ministry of Health is engaged in research on psychological and, if it is necessary, psychiatric methods to bring these ideas into line with reality."

The head of the Ministry of Health replied that "there is an instruction from the President to create an additional institute on the basis of our federal center of psychiatry to study not only these, but also a number of behavioral areas, including social behavior." According to him, "this direction will also be covered additionally in a mandatory scientific study".

LGBTQ+ sexual health and family relations site Parni+ said the health minister's words could mean that "research is underway to introduce conversion therapy" in Russia. It refers to a set of violent psychological and physical practices that are aimed at "correcting" a person's sexual orientation and gender identity.

Homophobia and the fight against the LGBTQ+ community has been turned into a banner of Russian Mir’s (Russian world) fight against Western civilization, and "Mediazona" has published part of the transcript of the discussion of the law banning gender reassignment in Russia, which shows the thinking of Russian political elites in this direction.

A deputy speaker of the State Duma from Putin's "United Russia" states that this is not another prohibition initiative by the State Duma, but "this is another step in the defense of national interests."

"We accept them because Russia has changed since the beginning of the special military operation. And these guys who today defend our country with weapons in their hands should return to another country, not the one that was before the start of the special military operation. It is unfortunate that many still do not understand this for various reasons and many simply expect that nothing will change, everything will be as before. No, nothing will be the same,” says Tolstoy.

“This is the tip of the iceberg - what I'm talking about. The Western transgender industry is trying to infiltrate our country in this way to break a window for their multi-billion dollar business. In Russia, there is already a developed network of gender reassignment clinics, it includes so-called trans-friendly doctors, and trans-friendly psychologists work with the active support of LGBTQ+ organizations, but in the last six months they changed their names to more, perhaps , harmless ones. And already today it is a profitable, very profitable field of medical services," continues the deputy.

Russia blames LGBTQ+ ideologies and the spread of homosexuality in the country for the country's demographic problems. This is what Vyacheslav Volodin spoke about during the discussion of the law on the prohibition of gender reassignment, it is clear from the transcript:

“Today, literally in front of you, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection spoke and reported the results of the implementation of our state program ‘Demography’. And he talks about the fact that there is a problem, a fertility problem. But when we discussed this issue, everyone turned to the topic of wages and income-related issues. And in fact, this is not the main thing. If there is a cult of the family, if we value and preserve what we have inherited from our ancestors and great-grandfathers, the moral values, then probably no one doubts that the family will be large. If these values are dictated and brainwashed into self-love, self-admiration and the possibility of gender reassignment, then it is clear that we will not have large families in the future. And then the existence of the state will be in question”.

