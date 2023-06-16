Bulgaria: A 16-year-old without License Crashed a Car with 6 Children into a Tree - 2 of which Died

Crime | June 16, 2023, Friday // 12:52
Bulgaria: A 16-year-old without License Crashed a Car with 6 Children into a Tree - 2 of which Died

Two children - aged 13 and 15, died in an accident last night on the road between the Kozloduy villages of Kriva Bara and Butan, reported the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vratsa.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. A car hit a tree. It was driven by a 16-year-old who did not have a license.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car died, another 13-year-old passenger died in an ambulance. A total of 7 minors were traveling in the car.

Three of the passengers were examined at the hospital in Vratsa. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Work on the case continues.

