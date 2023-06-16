COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 64 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Two people have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

1,648 tests were performed (3.9 percent were positive).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,308,539.

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 38,408.

There are 1,815 active cases.

There are 226 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 36 of whom are in intensive care units.

There are 20 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours.

Twenty-three people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in Bulgaria is 1,268,316.

In the last 24 hours, 24 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,613,008.

