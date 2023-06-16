Germany Recognized the Macedonian Language, Identity and Culture

Last night, the German Bundestag voted on a resolution that unequivocally recognizes the Macedonian language, identity and culture, Thomas Hacker, an MP from the Free Democratic Party, told Deutsche Welle.

The resolution was introduced by the parliamentary groups of the three parties in the governing coalition - the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals.

With this resolution, the Bundestag wants to encourage North Macedonia to put into practice the compromise with the European Union reached in the summer of 2022, Hacker explains. It is about the agreement on the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution.

"The accession of North Macedonia to the European Union is in the interest of Germany and the European Union," Thomas Hacker is convinced. He emphasizes that the implementation of the compromise does not threaten the Macedonian language, culture and identity.

The deputy from the Liberals defines North Macedonia's readiness for Euro-Atlantic integration as unprecedented. "It serves as a model for the entire region," and "the citizens of the country deserve our recognition and great respect," he said.

The accession process cannot continue in the same way, Hacker believes. "That is why we need to offer North Macedonia and the countries that are seriously considering EU membership intermediate steps. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to establish closer ties between the countries of the Western Balkans with a four-point plan is a step in the right direction," he added.

Thomas Hacker warned that the hopes of the countries of the Western Balkans for joining the EU cannot be endless. Therefore, according to him, changes should be made to speed up their integration.

"North Macedonia is part of the European family, and without it, as well as without all the other countries from the Western Balkans, the EU is not complete," Hacker summarizes his position.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg