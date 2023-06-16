Defense Minister: Bulgaria will continue to provide Valuable Oractical Support to Ukraine as Long as Necessary

"Our government will continue to provide valuable practical support to Ukraine as long as it is needed." This was stated by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev during the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission yesterday, June 15. According to him, NATO should go beyond the Bucharest decisions and promote relations with Ukraine at a higher strategic level.

At the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which took place within the framework of the meeting of the defense ministers of the Alliance member countries in Brussels, the long-term political and practical support for Ukraine and the cooperation between NATO and the EU in this process were discussed. This topic was also the focus of discussions during the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Assistance to Ukraine. It was hosted by the US Secretary of Defense. Minister Tagarev participated in it together with the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

On the first day of the meeting of the defense ministers of NATO member countries in Brussels, Minister Tagarev signed an addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding for the Multinational Ammunition Stockpiling Initiative. By signing the document, Bulgaria joined the initiative, in which 20 countries are already members.

Minister Tagarev held short meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Minister Tagarev on his inauguration.

/Ministry of Defense

