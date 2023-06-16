Bulgaria has joined NATO's Ammunition Stockpiling Initiative

Bulgaria joined the Multinational Ammunition Stockpiling Initiative today.

The news was announced by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

This happened at a ceremony during the two-day meeting in Brussels of the ministers of defense from the member countries of the pact. On the Bulgarian side, the document was signed by Todor Tagarev.

The initiative, known as MAWI (Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative), aims to improve the deterrence and defense power of the pact, especially against the backdrop of Russian aggression in Ukraine. This can only happen if the alliance troops are properly supported and supplied.

In the last year, the supply of ammunition for the NATO armed forces has been of particular importance. Among them are the 8 combat groups deployed on the eastern flank. (One of them is in Bulgaria)

MAWI was established to ensure that NATO soldiers would have access to the necessary quantities of ammunition in the required locations.

"The Bulgarian government will continue to provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said on the Defense Ministry's Twitter account.

In addition to Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark and Luxembourg joined the Initiative today. Thus, it already includes 23 member countries and Sweden, which is expected to be accepted soon.

One of MAWI's warehouses is already operational. The opening of the second is to come, Mircea Geoană pointed out. But she did not specify the locations.

