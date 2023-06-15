After the Rotation: Romania has a New Government

With 290 votes "for", 95 "against" and no abstentions, the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament elected the new Romanian government headed by Marcel Ciolacu. Deputies voted first, then senators.

418 people's representatives out of a total of 465 were present in the hall during today's vote of confidence and the debates, marked by scandal and sharp exchange of remarks.

Among the MPs who voted "against", there are two from the National Liberal Party, Digi24 reported. One was Florin Cîțu, who in the spring of last year resigned from the post of leader of the NLP, and the other was Dan Vîlceanu - former Minister of Finance.

"There will be big attacks against us in the next period. We will be blamed. There will be attempts to destroy our union. But as it has happened at other times in history, I hope we will find a balance," said from the parliamentary rostrum immediately before the vote the new Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu.

He expressed hope that even though the Democratic Union of Hungarians has left the coalition, "they will remain a team in the parliament for the important laws."

After today's vote of confidence in the parliament, the prime minister and the ministers will be sworn in at the Cotroceni presidential palace in front of the head of state Klaus Iohannis.

The inauguration of Marcel Ciolacu's government ends the so-called government rotation, a procedure that was implemented for the first time in Romania and was planned as early as November 2021. The new cabinet, which will lead the country for the next year and a half, includes 18 ministries.

The SDP and the NLP split the ministries equally, with each party having one deputy prime minister - SDP's Marian Neacșu and NLP's Catalin Predoiu, who was moved from the justice ministry to the interior ministry.

The previous third coalition partner, the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ), left the government.

RMDSZ had three of the 22 cabinet posts under previous Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, but none in the team proposed by Ciolacu. According to leader Hunor Kelemen, this means that his party can no longer be part of the coalition.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg