Bulgaria’s Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel: Hate Speech in North Macedonia is Inadmissible and Unacceptable

"Immediate measures have been taken in connection with the case of the attacked and beaten co-chairman of the association of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia Bekir Kadrieski in the town of Struga" - this is what Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel commented:

"We demanded to have all the information. That is currently ongoing. Also, there was a meeting yesterday between a representative of the Foreign Office and the ambassador of North Macedonia, where, very clearly, concerns were expressed again that we expect the North Macedonian authorities to do their investigation. Of course, we express concern regarding the language of hate, which for us is inadmissible and unacceptable. And we used the opportunity to send our message that all such type of similar incidents, in which Bulgaria expects to have a result, should be done by North Macedonia".

Mariya Gabriel added that so far there has been no request for the victim to be treated in Bulgaria:

"Of course, we are ready at any moment, including in constant contact with our ambassador in Skopje, to react."

The co-chairman of the association of Bulgarians in North Macedonia "Shemeto", Bekir Kadrieski, was beaten by a stranger in the town of Struga, on June 13.

