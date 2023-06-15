Germany to Buy Israel's Iron Dome Air Defense System

Germany will buy Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, Politico reported. The budget committee of the Bundestag approved the payment of the first tranche of 560 million euros for the purchase of the Israeli Arrow-3 air defense system. The government in Berlin intends to modernize its army through a 100 billion euro fund approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the German parliament last year.

Germany's spending on the Arrow-3 system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, is expected to amount to 4 billion euros, are expected to amount to 4 billion euros. On Wednesday, the commission also approved about 950 million euros for the purchase of six German IRIS-T-SLM air defense systems.

"With the purchase of the German IRIS-T SLM system and the Israeli Arrow system, we are making progress on two major projects for the Bundeswehr's special resources that will help build a protective umbrella over Germany," Carsten Klein, a lawmaker and committee member from The Free Democrats.

The Arrow-3 system was developed and manufactured by Israeli Aerospace Industries in collaboration with the American aerospace giant Boeing. Klein adds that the combined air defense systems will provide a range of 2,400 km, in which case the German "Iron Dome" will also cover the territory of Poland.

The Arrow-3 system has been in use in Israel since 2017 as part of the Iron Dome anti-missile shield. Berlin is aiming to reach a binding contract for the Arrow-3 system by the end of 2023, and the anti-missile shield could be operational by the end of 2025.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg