Bulgarian MPs extended the 2022 Budget until July 31

Bulgarian deputies finally accepted the extension of the three main budgets - of the state, of social security and of the Health Fund.

The Ministry of Finance did not support the proposal that the municipalities could spend a larger part of their budget, but asked to use money from the fiscal reserve. The deputies approved both requests of the ministry, but prohibited spending money from the Silver Fund.

The people's representatives also supported the proposal of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) to give the municipalities the opportunity to redirect their capital expenditures.

Once money is spent from the fiscal reserve, it is repaid when tax revenue is received.

The Ministry of Finance will make calculations as to whether it is more profitable to use the money from the fiscal reserve or to take a loan.

With the extended budget, pensions are increased from July according to the Swiss rule, as done in the past.

The minimum pension becomes 523.04 Leva, and the maximum amount of guaranteed claims in case of bankruptcy of the employer - 1,950 Leva.

With the extension of the budget, the assistance of 300 Leva per year is also guaranteed for parents with children in the second, third and fourth grades.

