After the Death of a Pregnant Woman: Thousands Protest in Poland against the Abortion Ban

Thousands of people protested in Poland against strict abortion laws after the death of a pregnant woman, DPA reported.

Dorota, 33, died of blood poisoning in the southern Polish town of Nowy Targ on May 24. Three days earlier, the woman, 20 weeks pregnant, was admitted to hospital after leaking amniotic fluid. Although her condition continued to deteriorate, the doctors did nothing to save her.

Yesterday there were protests in a number of Polish cities. Demonstrators in the capital Warsaw carried pictures of the dead woman and placards with inscriptions such as "We want to give birth, not die" and "We want doctors, not missionaries".

The protests were held under the motto "Enough already! Stop killing us!".

The prosecutor's office began investigating the case.

In recent years, several pregnant women have died in Poland after doctors failed to act because of strict legislation limiting the right to abortion even in cases of severe fetal damage and risk to the health and life of the mother.

The legal changes came into effect in 2021 after being adopted by the ruling conservative nationalist Law and Justice party and upheld by the Constitutional Court.

The next regular parliamentary elections in the country should be held in October or November.

