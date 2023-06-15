COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 61 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty-one new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. There were no deaths among the registered infected, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are almost the same as those from a week ago. Then the new infections were one less and there were also no deaths.

The sixty-one new cases were identified from 1,584 tests (3.85 percent were positive). Nearly 64 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,308,475. They were established by 11,257,905 tests (11.62 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus remains 38,406.

Active cases are 1,776, down from 1,945 a week ago.

There are 230 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 36 of them in intensive care units. These indicators are slightly higher than those of a week ago, when there were 213 people in hospitals, 30 of whom were in intensive care.

There are 20 new arrivals in medical facilities in the last 24 hours. 55 percent have not been vaccinated.

37 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,268,293.

In the last 24 hours, 15 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,612,984.

2,077,702 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,749 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 73,179 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal