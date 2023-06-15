Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Rainfall in the Western Part of the Country

Today in the western half of the country there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms again.

Mainly in the mountainous regions, there will be temporarily intense and significant rainfall locally after noon.

It will be mostly sunny and warm in the eastern regions. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 31°C, they will be lower in northwestern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea - between 22°C and 25°C; in Sofia - about 22°C.

Over the Black Sea, the clouds will be few, after noon sunny weather will prevail. The temperature of the sea water is 20°-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be intense short-term and significant precipitation and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 11°C.

On the night of Friday, the precipitation in Western Bulgaria will continue and intensify; significant local amounts are expected in Northwestern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions.

On Friday during the day, mainly over the western half of the country, there will be short-term rains, around and after noon - and thunderstorms. In Northwestern Bulgaria, the Western and Central Pre-Balkans, there will be local intense and significant precipitation, reaching and exceeding 30-50 l/sq.m.

During the weekend there will be showers and thunderstorms in the eastern regions as well. There remains an increased probability of intense phenomena and hail in more places in the country, and the amounts on Saturday, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region and the Sub-Balkan lowlands, will reach and exceed 50-70 l/sq.m.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology