Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency in Etropole due to Floods

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Etropole following the heavy rain last night.

3 rivers have overflowed their banks, a bridge to the pumping station has been broken, Stanka Dimitrova - Deputy Mayor of Etropole, told the National Radio. At the moment there is electricity and water.

"The bridge leads to the pumping station - where the pumps bring water to the population. There is a danger that we will run out of water if the pumps stop. This is the big problem. Just last night we called a company that widened the river to bring it into the bed. The flow of water is very strong. There are flooded houses. We can't say how many yet. People are pumping their own water. Fire teams from Zlatica and Pirdop also came. The sewage treatment plant is also flooded, which does not pose a risk to the population. We have not received calls from victims who cannot cope, but the situation is difficult".

The situation has returned to normal after the rain stopped, the water level has dropped, the person on duty in the municipality told the National Radio. There are no people in distress or evacuated. Animals, bridges, cars were swept away, the road infrastructure was destroyed.

Boris Stoev from the "Civil Protection" department in the municipal administration told the National Radio that the only river that drains the waters is the "Malak Iskar" river, which further raises its level.

Like this year, the previous two floods in the town were around the Etropole holiday - St. Peter's Day, in 2014 and 2018.

Today, a commission will describe the damage after the flood.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio