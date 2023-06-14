MEPs approved the first set of Regulations on Risk Management and the Legal Use of AI

The first package of regulations on risk management and the legal use of artificial intelligence was adopted by a large majority of MEPs during the June plenary session in Strasbourg. In a meeting with the media, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, described the voted regulatory act as balanced and human-oriented, which will become a global standard for years to come, although it raises many questions related to ethics, control and innovation.

"First of all, technology is evolving, innovation is moving us forward and opening up new opportunities. As legislators, we need to take advantage of these opportunities. It's about changing the understanding that we can't afford to stand still and not worry about the future.

Second, moving forward, we need a permanent, clear boundary and limits for artificial intelligence. And here is one thing we cannot compromise on, whenever technology advances it must go hand in hand with our fundamental rights and democratic values.

And finally, we need to rethink what legislation we pass, taking into account unlimited access to artificial intelligence, because the new age of control has already begun.

There are many things that cannot be digitized - such as emotions, wills and judgments. It all belongs to us. To this Parliament, which has the ability to set the tone in the world.

It's about Europe taking the lead and we're doing it our way - responsibly," said Roberta Metsola.

