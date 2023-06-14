Bulgaria’s President Vetoed the Separation of the Investigation from the Prosecution
President Rumen Radev returned for a new discussion in the National Assembly paragraphs 3-10 of the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on the Judiciary, adopted by the 49th National Assembly on June 2, 2023, reports the press center of the head of state. The disputed provisions provide for the separation of the director of the National Investigation Service (NIS) and the investigative departments of the prosecutor's offices into independent bodies.
In his reasons, the head of state emphasizes that these changes restore a situation that already existed in Bulgarian legislation and was changed in 2009 with a view to the efficient and transparent functioning of pre-trial proceedings in criminal cases. Thus, without convincing arguments, the National Assembly is now revising the commitment that Bulgaria has made to the European Union.
In the reasons for the head of state's veto, it is also emphasized that the adoption of the contested provisions of the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Civil Code did not comply with the imperative requirement of the Constitution that the laws be adopted by the National Assembly with two votes. Important provisions in the Judiciary Act have not been observed. A number of provisions of the Regulations on the organization and activities of the National Assembly were also violated.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Leader of a Bulgarian Political Party: We have to Return the Veto on North Macedonia’s EU Membership
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament created a Temporary Commission on the Immunities of Petkov and Borissov
- » Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council removed the Prosecutor General in his absence
- » Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General involved Peevski and Borissov in the Debate about his Removal
- » Unprecedented: Regional Governors from all over Bulgaria are Leaving their Posts
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: The Rearmament of the Ground Forces is my Absolute Priority