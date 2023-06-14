Leader of a Bulgarian Political Party: We have to Return the Veto on North Macedonia’s EU Membership

"The veto against North Macedonia for its admission to the European Union should be immediately returned", the leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and former TV star Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook.

And more: "While in Bulgaria a shameful political majority and a shameful political government are trying to function, in North Macedonia another Bulgarian was beaten. I was going to say 'a North Macedonian with Bulgarian self-identity', but the mere utterance of these words makes me cringe and I feel ashamed. Interestingly, the parties that make up the shameful political majority at the moment in Bulgaria voted together to drop the veto over North Macedonia's membership in the European Union. Apparently, their political unity was born then. And they are to blame for the fact that currently in North Macedonia they are burning, demolishing and beating Bulgarians, and this thing will not stop with declarations from the parliament, political chatter and mutual accusations".

The TISP leader insisted: "The veto against North Macedonia for its admission to the European Union must be returned immediately. Such a country with such people has no place in the European Union and the values that the European Union imposes on its citizens. If this does not happen, all atrocities in North Macedonia will continue, no declarations will stop them. The only way is to isolate these people. Their place is not in the European Union," Trifonov said categorically.

Yesterday, the chairman of the Association of Bulgarians "Shemeto" in Struga was attacked by unknown persons in a public place in the town. They hit him with brass knuckles.

