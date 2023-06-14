Bulgaria and 15 other countries Offer Help to Ukraine after the explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Bulgaria and 15 other European countries have offered help to Ukraine after the destruction at the Nova Kakhovka dam.

States have provided water tankers, water pumps, boats, rescue equipment, generators and other life-saving aid in kind to the affected areas. The other countries are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

The European Commission will also help Ukraine with the deployment of three mobile water treatment plants to help local authorities produce drinking water for the victims. Each treatment plant can produce 120,000 liters of clean water per day and thus helps to solve one of the most pressing needs in the area – access to drinking water.

To further support humanitarian operations on the ground, the EU is mobilizing an additional €500,000 to address the immediate needs arising from the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. This comes on top of €200 million in humanitarian aid already allocated in 2023 to Ukraine.

