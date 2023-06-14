Eurostat: Nearly 1/3 of Bulgarians are at Risk of Poverty

In 2022, 95.3 million people in the European Union were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. they lived in households with serious financial difficulties. This is according to data from the Eurostat statistical office. They remain almost unchanged from the previous year, when 95.4 million people lived at risk of poverty.

However, the proportion of people at risk of poverty varies widely across member states. They are the most in Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (26%), and the least in the Czech Republic (12%), Slovenia (13%) and Poland (16%).

/Eurostat