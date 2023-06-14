Tragedy: At Least 59 Migrants drowned after a Boat Capsized off the Greek Coast

59 migrants have drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Greece. 100 people were rescued, but it is not clear how many migrants were on the boat.

The boat sank off the Peloponnese peninsula, reported the Greek coast guard. This is the worst migrant incident in Greece this year.

The boat, whose final destination was Italy, was spotted in international waters by a Frontex helicopter about 75 kilometers southwest of the town of Pylos in southern Greece. The migrants refused the help offered to them by the Greek authorities.

After the boat capsized and sank, a rescue operation was launched in the early hours of today.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television