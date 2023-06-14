Participation Open for SQUEEZE IT Competition for Young Artists and Performers

4th edition of the SQUEEZE IT competition

The contest is open to young artists under the age of 30 (born after 23 July, 1993) and born in EU member states and in CEI member states. There is no fee for participation.

The aim of the competition is to embolden new generations of artists in the European area to create original projects, which are characterized by the dynamic interaction between the contemporary creativity of Theatre, the languages of the Visual Arts and Digital Technology. The contestants are asked to conceive an original and unpublished, low-budget and small-format theatrical performance. Student projects and projects submitted by groups made up of people from the three areas of investigation are encouraged. Applications must be submitted online by 23 July 2023 through the completion of the form available, together with the rules of the competition, at: www.triestecontemporanea.it.



Participants will be shortlisted by an international jury for the ONLINE SQUEEZE IT AWARD (to the winner of an online public vote on shortlisted video clips – these 4 minutes videos are part of project material to be submitted) and for the FRANCO JESURUN AWARD (decided by the jury among the finalists which will perform their theatrical pieces in Trieste on 10 September, 2023 – the winner will then have the opportunity to realize together with an internationally renowned video artist – in 2023 Serbian artist Vladimir Nikolić – a professional video work originating from the staged performance). A workshop aimed at developing moments of exchange between young artists and experts operating in the three fields of competence will also be organized in Trieste around the date of the finals.

