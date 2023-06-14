An 18-Year-Old Soldier Killed One and Wounded Two at a Military Training Ground in Japan

One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a military training ground in Gifu, central Japan today, local media reported.

Two servicemen were injured, one of whom is in critical condition. No civilians were injured. The 18-year-old soldier who fired the rifle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

No word on his motives.

