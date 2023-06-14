COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 80 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 80, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,134 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7%.

One patient who was not vaccinated lost the battle with the coronavirus.

To date, there are 219 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in intensive care units. There are 21 new hospital admissions.

134 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of cured people in Bulgaria to 1,268,256 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,752 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 11 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the doses given are 4,612,969 doses.

A total of 38,406 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,414 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal