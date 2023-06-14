Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Cloudy weather will prevail today and in some places, mainly in the western half of Bulgaria, there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms.

There will be no precipitation along the Danube. In Eastern Bulgaria, a light wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia around 23°C.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea, after noon with more significant increases in cloudiness and in some places, mainly along the northern coast, short-term rain will fall. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 23°-25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20°-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains of Western and Central Bulgaria around and after noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation and thunder. A light wind will blow, mainly from the southeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

An increase in temperatures is expected on Thursday and Friday. There will be more sunny hours in the eastern parts of the country, while rain and thunderstorms are expected over the western parts.

During the weekend there will be precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms in the eastern regions as well. There is a possibility of intense phenomena and hail in more places in the country, and temperatures will drop by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology