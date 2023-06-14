Bulgaria: Is there a Risk of Pollution in the Black Sea after the Explosion at Nova Kakhovka?

Bulgarian Minister of Tourism, Zaritsa Dinkova, sent a letter to beach concessionaires, in which she informed them of the actions taken in connection with the situation that arose after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam wall and called on them to take an active position in any situation in which they consider that they need assistance.

Dinkova held a working meeting on Friday at the Ministry of Tourism, during which an organization was created for coordinated actions with the Ministry of Environment and Water in connection with the expressed concerns about the potential danger of pollution of the Bulgarian Black Sea.

For this purpose, the Ministry of Tourism requested daily information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where summarized data on the state of the waters in the Black Sea water area will be received, as well as a weekly report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on beach safety on the Bulgarian coast.

Where to submit a signal?

"There is no evidence of contamination at the moment. For a successful and peaceful summer season, it is extremely important to keep Bulgaria's tourism product intact and all Bulgarian Black Sea beaches clean and safe for tourists. We count on our partnership with you and invite you, whenever you deem it necessary, to report without hesitation, so that we can, with joint efforts, respond in a timely manner to any signs of pollution along our coastline," the letter reads, with which the minister addressed the concessionaires and tenants who manage the Bulgarian beaches.

The signals can be submitted to the Green Telephone of the Ministry of Environment and Water of Bulgaria (MEWB): +359 887 088440 or +359 2/9888205, as well as to the e-mail address: nccw@moew.government.bg. The employees of the Ministry of Tourism are ready for assistance.

At the moment, there are is data on pollution of the Bulgarian coast

There are currently no data on pollution and excess values in the region of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnieper River in Ukraine. This is shown by the data from the enhanced monitoring, which the Minister of Environment and Water ordered on June 8.

The monitoring follows the potential impact of the waters along the course of the Dnieper River on the Black Sea. To date, no excesses have been found for any of the studied indicators - oil products, metals, the radionuclides cesium 137 and tritium.

However, the Ministry of Tourism and the competent institutions - MEWB, the Black Sea Region Basin Directorate - Varna, the Environmental Executive Agency and the Regional Administration of the Varna Region are ready to respond promptly to any potential alarming situation, related to pollution of the Bulgarian coastal sea waters.

According to the current official data of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, the main indicators of the ecological situation are within normal limits, and no elevated levels of pollution have been detected as a result of the floods caused by the Russian terrorist act against the Kahovka dam. The official information portal of "Khersonvodokanal" and "Infoksvodokanal Odesa" reports that the drinking water in the mentioned cities meets the necessary standards. Daily samples show no contamination.

There are no reports of direct adverse effects occurring in Moldova.

Where to monitor the state of the waters in the Black Sea water area

The Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions in Ukraine, Romania and Moldova are monitoring the situation with increased attention. The Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water receives daily information on developments in the case and is in constant contact with the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of the Environment commissioned mathematical modeling of the potential spread of the spot to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

You can follow daily information about the state of the waters in the Black Sea area on the RZI website here and here.

The salinity of the Black Sea drops sharply due to the destruction at Kakhovka

The salinity of the Black Sea has dropped sharply since the destruction at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and the iron content has exceeded the norm. This was reported by the Ukrainian headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the incident, quoted by Radio Freedom and the Russian edition "Кедр".

According to Tuesday's publications, specialists took samples of the sea water at three places near Odesa. In the village of Novaya Dofinovka, salinity was 2.7 times below normal. On the popular Odesa beaches Langeron and Bolshoi Fountain - 2.9 times "sweeter". Also, the experts have registered anomalous iron content in the water - with deviations from the norm 9, 5.2 and 3.4 times, respectively.

Environmentalist Yevgeny Simonov, who has been declared a foreign agent in Russia, notes that the decrease in salinity is unequivocally linked to the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. "More than 10 cubic kilometers of fresh water have flowed into the sea, which is now mixing with seawater. The annual flow rate of the Dnieper is about 55 cubic kilometers, and here we have at once 10 cubic kilometers per week," commented Simonov to "Кедр".

And earlier, ecologists warned about the danger of water entering the sea from hydroelectric power plants. Desalination of the Black Sea can cause blooms of dangerous blue-green algae that suppress the natural flora of the body of water. In addition, toxic substances from sewage and landfills can enter the sea.

After the explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant on the Black Sea coast in Odesa, it brought a lot of garbage, dirt, plants and various objects. Bodies of animals and dead fish were found in the water.

The administration of the Kherson region reported that the flood area in the region has almost halved - from 139 to 77.8 square kilometers. The head of the Kherson regional state administration, Alexander Prokudin, said that about 55,000 hectares of forests are currently flooded.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg