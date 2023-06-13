Co-chairman of a Bulgarian Association in North Macedonia was Beaten because he is a "Dirty Bulgarian"
The co-chairman of the association of Bulgarians in North Macedonia "Shemeto" Bekir Kadrieski was beaten by a stranger in the city of Struga.
This happened today, Kadrieski himself told Nova TV.
The man said he was knocked to the ground and kicked. Kadrieski explained that during the beating he was insulted on ethnic grounds with the words "dirty Bulgarian".
Kadrieski is a citizen of North Macedonia. He does not have a Bulgarian passport, but declares that he has a Bulgarian identity.
The man is in hospital.
The secretary of the association "Tsar Boris III" in Ohrid, Hristiyan Pendikov, was the victim of a beating in Ohrid on January 19, and the day after he was transported by a government plane for treatment in Bulgaria.
He was admitted to the Military Medical Academy, where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw. A few months later, Pendikov received Bulgarian citizenship, and at the end of March, the Ohrid Court postponed his case.
During the last court session, his attacker Ilija Spaseski proudly announced that he "understands the accusation, but does not feel guilty." During the beating, a bystander shouted for them to stop, and the accused Spaseski replied: "It is not worth to call the police for a Bulgarian" and together with another attacker, they continued to assault Pendikov.
