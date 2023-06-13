The Netherlands will provide Free Sunscreen to its Citizens
Citizens of the Netherlands will receive free sun protection this summer as authorities try to tackle record levels of skin cancer in the country.
Sunscreen dispensers will be available this summer in schools and universities, at festivals, in parks, sports venues and open public spaces across the country, the government has announced.
It said it wanted to enable everyone to have access to sun protection and not be inconvenienced by factors such as cost.
In a public health initiative believed to be only similar in scale to - and partly inspired by - a decades-long campaign in Australia encouraging people to dress up, put on sunscreen and wear a hat, Dutch authorities hope that applying sunscreen becomes a habit.
Across Europe, skin cancer cases have been increasing over the past two decades. In neighboring Germany, according to the Federal Statistical Office, in 2021 the number of deaths from skin cancer increased by 55% compared to 2001.
Unusually high temperatures were recorded in central Europe over the weekend and are expected to continue in the coming weeks.
Poland, France and Germany are experiencing some of the hottest temperatures, while Scandinavian and Mediterranean countries are cooler than normal for this time of the year.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Member States agreed on "Fair Distribution" of Refugees and Migrants in the EU
- » The Eurozone was in Recession in the First Quarter of 2023
- » Four Young Children have been Injured after a Knife Attack in a Town in the French Alps
- » 2024: The EU will Run out of Money for Ukraine
- » The European Commission approved 77 Million Euros in State Aid for Areas with High Unemployment in Bulgaria
- » The VP of the European Parliament: Bulgaria has done its Homework for Schengen