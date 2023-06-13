Six Children infected with Streptococcal Bacteria Died in Greece
The health authorities in Greece reported the deaths of children infected with the streptococcal type A bacteria. It is recommended that parents limit the contact of their children.
The Department of Health reports six deaths of children infected with streptococcal bacteria. Despite the efforts of doctors in several hospitals, the children died. The prosecutor's office opened an investigation.
Through the media, health authorities inform about the first symptoms of infection with streptococcal type A bacteria and invite parents to immediately contact specialists in a hospital.
According to pediatricians, the symptoms of this infection are diverse and must be responded to in a short time.
All those who have been in contact with the infected children are also being tested.
Doctors recommend that children limit their contact with other children who even have a runny nose, because there are no symptoms in the first few days of infection.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tragedy: At Least 59 Migrants drowned after a Boat Capsized off the Greek Coast
- » Rotation: Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has Resigned
- » The “Europe Now” movement wins the Elections in Montenegro
- » Turkey is preparing to take command of NATO forces in Kosovo
- » Earthquake with Magnitude above 5 in Romania, also felt in Hungary
- » Serbia: 68,000 Weapons were Handed Over to authorities