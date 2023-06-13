Six Children infected with Streptococcal Bacteria Died in Greece

The health authorities in Greece reported the deaths of children infected with the streptococcal type A bacteria. It is recommended that parents limit the contact of their children.

The Department of Health reports six deaths of children infected with streptococcal bacteria. Despite the efforts of doctors in several hospitals, the children died. The prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

Through the media, health authorities inform about the first symptoms of infection with streptococcal type A bacteria and invite parents to immediately contact specialists in a hospital.

According to pediatricians, the symptoms of this infection are diverse and must be responded to in a short time.

All those who have been in contact with the infected children are also being tested.

Doctors recommend that children limit their contact with other children who even have a runny nose, because there are no symptoms in the first few days of infection.

