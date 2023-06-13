UK: Three Murders Shocked Nottingham
Three murders in the center of the English city of Nottingham shocked its residents, and the police blocked the city center and some transport.
A 31-year-old man, suspected of the murders, was arrested, the BBC reported.
Police said they responded to a report on "Ilkeston" St. at 4 a.m where they found two people dead. Later, another murdered person was found on "Magdala" street. A third call came in for "Milton" street, where a van tried to run over three people. They were injured and hospitalized.
The authorities believe that there is a connection between the three incidents.
Several streets and part of public transport are closed, incl. buses and trams.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Tragedy: At Least 59 Migrants drowned after a Boat Capsized off the Greek Coast
- » Day 476 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia hit Odesa, Casualties reported
- » Trump has pleaded Not Guilty to Allegations of Leaking Classified Documents
- » An 18-Year-Old Soldier Killed One and Wounded Two at a Military Training Ground in Japan
- » The Netherlands will provide Free Sunscreen to its Citizens
- » Six Children infected with Streptococcal Bacteria Died in Greece