UK: Three Murders Shocked Nottingham

World | June 13, 2023, Tuesday // 13:26
Three murders in the center of the English city of Nottingham shocked its residents, and the police blocked the city center and some transport.

A 31-year-old man, suspected of the murders, was arrested, the BBC reported.

Police said they responded to a report on "Ilkeston" St. at 4 a.m where they found two people dead. Later, another murdered person was found on "Magdala" street. A third call came in for "Milton" street, where a van tried to run over three people. They were injured and hospitalized.

The authorities believe that there is a connection between the three incidents.

Several streets and part of public transport are closed, incl. buses and trams.

