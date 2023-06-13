Bulgaria: Military Personnel offered Help to overcome the Consequences of the Floods in Berkovitsa

By order of the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev, nearly 100 military personnel and equipment from the 10th mechanized battalion - Vratsa are involved today, June 13, in the activities to overcome the consequences of the floods in Berkovitsa. They will operate under the leadership of the commander of the Third Brigade Command, Colonel Mitko Baltov.

Military personnel will provide assistance with specialized equipment to clean public infrastructure and provide access to public buildings in the most affected parts of the town.

The involvement of the Bulgarian army is part of the efforts undertaken by the government to help the population of Berkovitsa.

/Ministry of Defense