COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 102 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 13, 2023, Tuesday // 08:53
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 102 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

102 are the new cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 2712 tests were done.

One patient died, and since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,405 people have lost the battle with Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

There are currently 1,807 active cases. 214 people have been hospitalized, of which 53 are newly admitted and 34 are in intensive care units.

The cured in 24 hours are 168. 17 are the administered doses of vaccines against coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

