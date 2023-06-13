Weather in Bulgaria: Significant Rainfall in the Western Half of the Country Today

The minimum temperatures today will be between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be within wide limits - from 16°C in northwestern Bulgaria to 26°C in the southeastern regions of the country, where it will be mostly sunny. A light north-westerly wind will blow.

Rainfall will continue in the western half of the country. They will be more intense and significant in quantity in the afternoon hours. Hail conditions remain.

Cloudiness will be significant over the Black Sea after noon, but the probability of precipitation is small. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 23°C to 26°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20°-22°. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Intense rainfall and thunder are expected in the mountains - after noon in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. A moderate north-westerly wind will blow, in the higher parts - south-easterly. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters around 10°C.

Precipitation is also expected in the coming days: on Wednesday mainly in the eastern regions and in southern Bulgaria, on Thursday and Friday in western and central Bulgaria, and on Saturday again in the eastern regions of the country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology