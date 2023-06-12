Growth of Bulgarian Exports by 3.6% in the first 4 months of 2023 - Decrease in April by 11.2%

The total Bulgarian export of goods to the European Union and third countries increased in the first four months of the year by 3.6% compared to a year earlier, while imports into they country increased by only 0.05%, according to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In April 2023, however, the total Bulgarian exports decreased by 11.2% on an annual basis by 35% to 6.8234 billion leva. The total import in the country decreased by 12.1% to 7.4248 billion leva. The total foreign trade balance in April remained negative and reached 601.4 million leva, according to NSI data.

For the first four months of this year, the export of goods from Bulgaria increased by 3.6% to 29.8111 billion leva compared to the same period in 2022, while the import of goods in the country increased by only 0.05% to 32.7905 billion leva, and the total foreign trade balance for the period January - April 2023 is at a deficit of 2.9794 billion leva.

The export of goods from Bulgaria to the rest of the EU countries shrank in April by as much as 18.1% compared to a year earlier, which is proof of the slowdown of the European economy, while exports to third countries increased by 3.6%. Imports from the European Union increased in April by 0.5%, while imports from third countries decreased by 27.1%.

For the first four months of this year, the export of goods from Bulgaria to the EU decreased by 1.2% compared to the same period in 2022, and to third countries increased by 13.3%. At the same time, imports into Bulgaria from the EU in the period January - April 2023 increased by 6.3% compared to the same period a year earlier, and from third countries decreased by 7.9%.

/NSI