Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General involved Peevski and Borissov in the Debate about his Removal

For the first time since the beginning of the procedure for his removal, the prosecutor general also included the name of the MP from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Delyan Peevski. This happened before the beginning of the session of the Supreme Judicial Council, where the discussion of the request for the early termination of his mandate continues. It was submitted by four members of the Prosecutor's College, according to whom Ivan Geshev damaged the prestige of the judiciary by using the expression "political garbage" in relation to the people's representatives.

New evidentiary requests awaited the court officers, who sat on the subject for more than 14 hours on Thursday. They were imported on Friday afternoon, explained Justice Minister Atanas Slavov. Geshev and his defense insisted on two special examinations to establish whether there was actual damage to the prestige of the judiciary. The first, to measure the trust in it after May 15, when this expression was uttered, and the second - "etymologically - linguistically", to establish what is the lexical and grammatical meaning of the words in the expression "political garbage"

However, with 16 to 5 votes, the Supreme Judicial Council rejected the request for sociological expertise, and with 17 to 4 votes, rejected the request for the opinion of a linguist and etymologist.

Upon entering the Supreme Judicial Council, the chief prosecutor made a short statement - an address to the Bulgarian magistrates, expressing concern for them, after an assassination attempt was made against him, and now he is the subject of an "attempt to remove him from office":

"From my assassination attempt to a politically staged attempt to remove me, in violation of any basic legal principle, in violation of even basic integrity, to the Prosecutor General, imagine what it means, and what guarantees every single magistrate has, and every Bulgarian. The danger is that we will return to the times when we were governed in violation of any principles of separation of powers by a three-member or five-member body called the Politburo. I believe in my colleagues, in the judiciary, the members of the SJC, that they will not enter the political schedule, maybe of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov. And I believe in the Motherland and the Bulgarian people".

Geshev mentioned Delyan Peevski and shortly before he left on the grounds that he was late for his plane to Strasbourg, to tell the justice minister that he hoped to avoid Peevski and Boyko Borissov's schedule for his removal. However, the former prime minister was mentioned several times to be named as the person who indirectly pushed the button for his removal.

Around 11:50 am, accuser #1 left the meeting, having previously explained again that there was a reduced deadline for his removal. However, Justice Minister Atanas Slavov denied it and explained that the judicial personnel are acting within the law. And then commented on Ivan Geshev's words from yesterday about "the law, its dust and Mephistopheles":

"In terms of a statement, I would say an exemplary statement, over the weekend - If there are forces of darkness, it is the job of the SJC to confront them and remove them. I believe in the constitutional importance of the body and I will do whatever is in my power so there will be no doubt about the functions of this supreme constitutional body".

It is up to judicial officials to decide how to proceed after the departure of the prosecutor general.

