Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: The Rearmament of the Ground Forces is my Absolute Priority
"The rearmament of the Ground Forces is my absolute priority," Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev told the National Radio.
"Over the years, a lot of investments have been made, mainly in the Air Force, we have a project to build two patrol ships, some investments have been made in the special forces, but the rearmament of the ground forces is significantly behind. They are definitely my main priority."
According to Tagarev, the review of the Defense Investment Program will not delay the launch of some of the major projects:
"If more time is needed, in a possible decision to revise the program, I cannot say that this will be the case, I can start the procedures for the big projects without waiting for the review of the program".
The Minister of Defense indicated that his main team in the Ministry of Defense is already staffed and working.
/Bulgarian National Radio
