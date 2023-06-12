Can Grigor Dimitrov Go Far at Wimbledon?

After a solid French Open, Grigor Dimitrov will be hoping to go far at Wimbledon this year. The Bulgarian is a rank outsider, but can Dimitrov cause a few upsets in the English capital?

Attention Turning to Wimbledon

After the excellent Australian and French Opens, the tennis world turns its attention to this summer’s Wimbledon tournament. England’s Grand Slam competition is regarded as the most prestigious of the four majors. Novak Djokovic is right at the top of the tennis odds market to win Wimbledon again at just +120. Dimitrov is currently available at +10000 in the Wimbledon betting.

Stopping the great Djokovic in his tracks will be no easy task, as the super Serb looks for an eighth Wimbledon crown. However, several superstars will be out to stop him at SW19. This year’s fight for the championship promises to be a thriller.

Dimitrov is widely viewed as the best Bulgarian tennis player of all time, and at just 32, the Haskovo-born star still has plenty of years ahead of him. He has yet to win a Grand Slam, but Dimitrov has been a regular in the major tournaments for several years.

What a stylish win ✨



Welcome back into @rolandgarros 2nd week Grigor Dimitrov!#TeamLacoste pic.twitter.com/PfEGrc0hlC — Lacoste (@Lacoste) June 3, 2023

The Bulgarian had a decent French Open in Paris recently. He reached the fourth round, which equaled his best finish in the Parisian tournament. The former world no. 3 secured three straight-set wins in the early rounds but came up short in round four.

Dimitrov went up against Alexander Zverev, and the German was just too strong for the 32-year-old. Zverev won 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3 to go through with a 3-0 win.

Looking Back on a Memorable 2017

2017 was a year to remember for Dimitrov. He reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and won the 2017 ATP Finals. After beating David Goffin in the final, Dimitrov became the first debutant to prevail in the competition since Alex Corretja in 1998. The Bulgarian ace beat Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to get his hands on the trophy in London.

Alongside his ATP Tour Finals victory in the English capital, Dimitrov also won the Cincinnati Masters. He beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the final in Ohio.

Can Dimitrov Reach the Latter Stages in London This July?

It has been nine years since Dimitrov’s best showing at Wimbledon. He reached the last four back in 2014, losing out to eventual winner Djokovic. Dimitrov put in several eye-catching displays in the tournament, with the quarter-final victory over home hero Andy Murray being the highlight of his competition.

Dimitrov has reached three Grand Slam semi-finals during his 15-year playing career but has never managed to reach a major final. With so many stars playing right at the top of their game right now, Wimbledon this year will be tough.

Still, Dimitrov has fond memories of the city, reaching the last four of Wimbledon in 2014 and winning the ATP Finals in London three years later. Can he impress in England’s capital in 2023?