Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has Passed Away

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died.

The 86-year-old billionaire and media mogul died at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italian media reported.

Berlusconi first came to power in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

Last week, the ex-prime minister and leader of "Forza Italia" was readmitted to the "San Raffaele" hospital in Milan after routine examinations. In April this year he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg