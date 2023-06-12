Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has Passed Away

June 12, 2023
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died.

The 86-year-old billionaire and media mogul died at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italian media reported.

Berlusconi first came to power in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

Last week, the ex-prime minister and leader of "Forza Italia" was readmitted to the "San Raffaele" hospital in Milan after routine examinations. In April this year he was diagnosed with leukemia.

