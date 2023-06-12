Bulgaria: A Czech Tourist drowned in a pool in Pomorie after a Bachelor Party

After a bachelor party in a pool of a hotel in Pomorie, the body of a 40-year-old Czech tourist was found.

He arrived on June 5, the police said. The body was spotted around 4 o'clock by two of his friends, who pulled him out of the water and alerted the police. An autopsy is to be performed in the "Forensic Medicine" department at UMBAL - Burgas.

The regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed about two more drowned people. The identity of a woman whose body was found in the sea near the resort village of Elenite is not yet clear.

A 60-year-old man from Tsarevo probably also died of drowning. The last two incidents are from June 9.

