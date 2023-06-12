The “Europe Now” movement wins the Elections in Montenegro

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 12, 2023, Monday
Bulgaria: The “Europe Now” movement wins the Elections in Montenegro

The "Europe Now" (Evropa Sad) movement wins the elections in Montenegro. It received the support of almost 26 percent of voters. In second place is the party of the recent president, Milo Djukanovic.

The snap vote came after two governments were ousted by no-confidence votes last year and no agreement was reached on a third. In April, former president Milo Djukanovic lost the presidential election. This marked the end of his 30-year role in governing the country.

The centrist "Europe Now" movement is pro-European but also supports closer ties with Serbia. The votes that the movement won are not enough to form a government alone and it will have to seek the support of other parties.

Milo Djukanovic announced that his party is ready to enter into a coalition with all those who want Montenegro to be part of the European Union.

