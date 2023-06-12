COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 17 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 17, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

275 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.2 percent.

There were no deaths.

To date, there are 198 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are two new hospital admissions.

Six people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,954 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,874 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,941 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,404 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,232 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal