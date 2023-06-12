Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Rain in Western Bulgaria

Today in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-term rainfall accompanied by thunder. In some places, the precipitation will be intense and significant in quantity, there are conditions for hail. In Eastern Bulgaria, it will only rain and thunder in some areas, there will be more sunny hours there. A light to moderate wind will blow along the Black Sea from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, in Western Bulgaria a little lower to 20°-21°C, in Sofia around 21°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea before noon. Around and after noon, it will rain for a short time in some places. Maximum temperatures will be 22°-24°C. The temperature of the sea water is 21°-23°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 points.

Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the mountains. In the morning in some areas, and around and after noon in many places, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder, in some places intense and significant in quantity. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast, on the higher parts from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters around 11°C.

On Tuesday in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation again, in some areas temporarily intense, with thunderstorms, hail is also possible. Sunny weather will prevail in the eastern regions.

On Wednesday morning, there will be sunny hours, and around and after noon the cloudiness will increase, in some places in southern Bulgaria and the eastern regions, short-term rain will fall.

On Thursday afternoon, there will be rainfall in Western and Central Bulgaria.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology